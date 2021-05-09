Gossamer Bio, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.83) Per Share (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Gossamer Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Nealon expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.83) per share for the year.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01).

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gossamer Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $630.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.34. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $16.79.

In other news, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,054.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,747.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

