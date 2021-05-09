Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GOSS stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,688. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $630.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $52,045.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,747.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,054.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOSS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

