Graft (GRFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $337,068.75

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 51.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Graft has a total market capitalization of $337,068.75 and approximately $1,454.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Graft has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Graft Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

