Graham (NYSE:GHC) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $624.37, but opened at $655.52. Graham shares last traded at $655.52, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.
The company reported $9.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $614.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
Graham Company Profile (NYSE:GHC)
Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.
