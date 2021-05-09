Graham (NYSE:GHC) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $624.37, but opened at $655.52. Graham shares last traded at $655.52, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

The company reported $9.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

Get Graham alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Graham during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $614.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Graham Company Profile (NYSE:GHC)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.