Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.
Shares of AJX stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $289.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.
