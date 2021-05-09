Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $289.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.78. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

