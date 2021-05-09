Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$40.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$36.50 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s current price.

GWO has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.95.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$36.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$19.13 and a 12-month high of C$36.44. The company has a current ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$333,674.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,149 shares in the company, valued at C$709,370.07. Also, Senior Officer Paul Mahon acquired 35,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$958,659.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 197,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,376,261.65. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

