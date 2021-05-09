Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

GRBK stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,182. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

