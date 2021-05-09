Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CFO Sells $148,800.62 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jess Unruh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $470,772.50.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,383,000 after purchasing an additional 615,992 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 102.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 54.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 161,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 56,757 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDOT. Truist reduced their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

