Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CFO Sells $148,800.62 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $148,800.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jess Unruh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 5th, Jess Unruh sold 9,911 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $470,772.50.
NYSE:GDOT opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,383,000 after purchasing an additional 615,992 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 102.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 54.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 161,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 56,757 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GDOT. Truist reduced their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.
Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.