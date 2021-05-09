Greenleaf Trust Buys 690 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Deere & Company by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Deere & Company by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Deere & Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $394.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $375.07 and its 200 day moving average is $308.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.85 and a fifty-two week high of $396.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

