Greenleaf Trust Buys 705 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 47,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in The Home Depot by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 25,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $339.25 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.20 and a 52 week high of $339.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $364.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.66.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates downgraded The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

