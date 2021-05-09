Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,582 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,920,000 after acquiring an additional 350,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,339,000 after purchasing an additional 201,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,133,000 after buying an additional 159,192 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 763,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 487,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after buying an additional 129,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO opened at $93.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $93.35.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

