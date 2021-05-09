Greenleaf Trust Has $1.94 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $2,020,000. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.63.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $238.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.66 and a 12 month high of $239.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

