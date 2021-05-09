Greenleaf Trust Purchases 611 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,852,000 after buying an additional 823,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $370.89 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $371.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $337.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

