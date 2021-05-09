Greenleaf Trust Sells 1,221 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,596,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,561 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,388,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,286,000 after buying an additional 537,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after buying an additional 5,116,892 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,318,000 after buying an additional 525,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,537,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,848,000 after acquiring an additional 149,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.88. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

