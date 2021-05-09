Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

GDYN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,208.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $294,933 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,029,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after purchasing an additional 81,485 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,469,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

