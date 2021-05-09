Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The coupon company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. Groupon updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

GRPN stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,406. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99. Groupon has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

GRPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

