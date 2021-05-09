Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Guardant Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.39. 2,143,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,826. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $714,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,828.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $802,811.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,251.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,499 shares of company stock valued at $81,357,507. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

