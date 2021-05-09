Guidance Point Advisors LLC Acquires 1,372 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.80 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $70.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

