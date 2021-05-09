Guidance Point Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $53.64 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $54.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

