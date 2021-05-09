Guider Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $490.00 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Guider coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a total market capitalization of $37,466.12 and $490.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Guider has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00087775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00066985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00104888 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $451.49 or 0.00789557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,236.79 or 0.09158092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.