GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GW Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Company’s lead product, Sativex is used for the treatment of MS symptoms, cancer pain, and neuropathic pain. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Salisbury, the United Kingdom. “

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

GWPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.75.

GWPH opened at $218.96 on Thursday. GW Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $87.07 and a fifty-two week high of $219.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.87 and a 200-day moving average of $166.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 2.15.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.31. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $72,159.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $55,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,480 shares of company stock worth $279,753 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.