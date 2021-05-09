Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 15,000 Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of Park City Group worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCYG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Park City Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $4.95 on Friday. Park City Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter.

Park City Group Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.