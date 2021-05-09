Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 300 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,461 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Michael B. Yongue raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total transaction of $530,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,005,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,039 shares of company stock worth $17,437,398. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $342.34 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.79 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.34 and a 200-day moving average of $331.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

