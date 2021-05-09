Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 400 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in DocuSign by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOCU stock opened at $195.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.49 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.15. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.57 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $1,488,802.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at $53,480,334.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,552 shares of company stock worth $8,157,391 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

