Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,122,000 after purchasing an additional 103,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,420,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,406,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,883,000 after purchasing an additional 28,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,527,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $152.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.22. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.50 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.94%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

