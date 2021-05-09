Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,249,000 after buying an additional 154,093 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 965,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,163,000 after buying an additional 47,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after buying an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 477,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,525,000 after buying an additional 24,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $941.27.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,792 shares of company stock worth $29,631,818. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $850.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $865.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $875.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.18 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $604.96 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

