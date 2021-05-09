Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 117 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,227,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $287,863,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $175.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.32 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

