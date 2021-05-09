Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 56,500 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 73.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSS opened at $332.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $244.53 and a one year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,607,730.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.38.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

