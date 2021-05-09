Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,536 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $1,490,000. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 31,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 17,570 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.5% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 19,611 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 140.1% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 82,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 47,950 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $22.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

