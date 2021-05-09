Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €173.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €165.11 ($194.25).

HNR1 stock opened at €152.75 ($179.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €155.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €141.66. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

