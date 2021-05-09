Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.10

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.10 and last traded at $97.10, with a volume of 426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.97.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale raised Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.93.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.34%.
Hannover Rück Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)
Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.
