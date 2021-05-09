Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.10

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.10 and last traded at $97.10, with a volume of 426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale raised Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück SE will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.34%.

Hannover Rück Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

