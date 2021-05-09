Harrington Investments INC Increases Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,913,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49,819 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $185,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.36.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $465.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $412.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $263.83 and a 1-year high of $467.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

