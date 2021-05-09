Harrington Investments INC Lowers Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Harrington Investments INC reduced its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Trex were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Trex by 81.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 52,031 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 368.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $5,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.81.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,520.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $108.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $110.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.22.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.