Harrington Investments INC Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after buying an additional 314,751 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 69,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $95.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

