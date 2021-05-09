Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Get Harsco alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research raised their target price on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:HSC opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 93.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. Harsco has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,450,000 after buying an additional 904,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after buying an additional 25,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,841,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 654,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.