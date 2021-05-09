HashCoin Price Tops $0.0001 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 41.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, HashCoin has traded 48.3% higher against the dollar. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HashCoin has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00085060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00067943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00105200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.68 or 0.00784853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.94 or 0.09048792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001691 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HSC is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

