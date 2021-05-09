Hashgard Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, Hashgard has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and $595,339.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00084161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00067348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00105288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.96 or 0.00783762 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,175.93 or 0.09035799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00047000 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

