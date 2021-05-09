Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $30,760,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after buying an additional 95,429 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after buying an additional 76,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HE shares. Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of HE opened at $45.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.58.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

