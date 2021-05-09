Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Hayward to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hayward currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50. Hayward has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $25.28.

In other news, insider Rick Roetken purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lawrence Harris Silber purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,352 shares in the company, valued at $124,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,687,000.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

