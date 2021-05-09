HC Wainwright Boosts MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $41.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGNX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.09.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

