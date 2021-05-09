HC Wainwright Cuts Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Price Target to $15.00

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.61 million, a PE ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 2.23. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. Analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 223.4% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 257,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 98,586 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. 47.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

