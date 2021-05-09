HC Wainwright Cuts VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Price Target to $11.00

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.97. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

