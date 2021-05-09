HC Wainwright Raises Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target to $65.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VCEL. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vericel from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vericel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vericel presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.25.

Get Vericel alerts:

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $52.65 on Thursday. Vericel has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $64.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,265,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,452.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $2,040,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,535,605.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,924 shares of company stock worth $5,282,094. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vericel during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.