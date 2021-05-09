HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%.

HCI Group stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.60. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $81.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCI. Truist increased their target price on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their target price on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

