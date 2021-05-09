Head-To-Head Analysis: Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) and White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM)

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) and Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

White Mountains Insurance Group has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for White Mountains Insurance Group and Kingsway Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score White Mountains Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of White Mountains Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and Kingsway Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio White Mountains Insurance Group $893.40 million 4.30 $414.50 million N/A N/A Kingsway Financial Services $59.95 million 1.97 -$5.89 million N/A N/A

White Mountains Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares White Mountains Insurance Group and Kingsway Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets White Mountains Insurance Group N/A -0.21% -0.16% Kingsway Financial Services -13.63% -16.73% -0.88%

Summary

White Mountains Insurance Group beats Kingsway Financial Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services. The NSM segment operates as a general underwriting agency and program administrator for specialty property and casualty insurance to various sectors, such as specialty transportation, real estate, social services, and pet. The Kudu segment provides capital solutions to boutique asset and wealth managers for generational ownership transfers, management buyouts, acquisitions, growth finances, and legacy partner liquidity. The Other Operations segment offers insurance solutions to travel industry through broker channel; and manages separate accounts and pooled investment vehicles for insurance-linked securities sectors, including catastrophe bonds, collateralized reinsurance investments, and industry loss warranties of third-party clients. This segment also operates MediaAlpha, a customer acquisition technology platform that facilitates real-time transactions between buyers and sellers of consumer referrals primarily in the property and casualty, health, and life insurance verticals. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also sells new home warranty products, as well as offers administration services to homebuilders and homeowners; markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and provides equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns a parcel of real property consisting of approximately 192 acres located in the State of Texas. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, businesses, and homebuilders. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

