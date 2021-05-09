Head to Head Contrast: GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) vs. EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO)

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for GTY Technology and EVmo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A

GTY Technology presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.04%. Given GTY Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GTY Technology is more favorable than EVmo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.2% of GTY Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of GTY Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GTY Technology and EVmo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology $36.44 million 7.81 -$97.37 million N/A N/A EVmo $6.91 million 15.25 -$3.93 million N/A N/A

EVmo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GTY Technology.

Profitability

This table compares GTY Technology and EVmo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology -78.50% -0.45% -0.33% EVmo -80.05% -442.83% -80.65%

Summary

GTY Technology beats EVmo on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; builds software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; offers budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

EVmo Company Profile

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

