Head to Head Review: SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) and Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO)

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) and Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Adams Natural Resources Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. SLR Investment pays out 95.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Adams Natural Resources Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings for SLR Investment and Adams Natural Resources Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Investment 0 2 5 0 2.71 Adams Natural Resources Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Investment currently has a consensus price target of $18.89, indicating a potential upside of 0.44%. Given SLR Investment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than Adams Natural Resources Fund.

Volatility & Risk

SLR Investment has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adams Natural Resources Fund has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SLR Investment and Adams Natural Resources Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Investment $154.71 million 5.14 $56.02 million $1.71 11.00 Adams Natural Resources Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Adams Natural Resources Fund.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Investment and Adams Natural Resources Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Investment -3.90% 7.19% 3.22% Adams Natural Resources Fund N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of SLR Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Adams Natural Resources Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of SLR Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Adams Natural Resources Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SLR Investment beats Adams Natural Resources Fund on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors. The firm employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach while focusing on earnings growth prospects, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against a composite index of 80% Dow Jones Oil and Gas Index and 20% Dow Jones Basic Materials Index. The firm was formerly known as Petroleum & Resources Corporation. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. was founded in January 1929 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland with an additional office in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.