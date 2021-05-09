Head to Head Survey: Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) vs. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB)

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dnb Asa and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dnb Asa 25.42% 8.56% 0.69% The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 27.50% 16.10% 1.18%

0.1% of Dnb Asa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dnb Asa and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dnb Asa $8.63 billion 4.05 $2.93 billion $1.77 12.73 The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son $532.60 million 4.05 $177.07 million $3.69 10.88

Dnb Asa has higher revenue and earnings than The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dnb Asa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dnb Asa and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dnb Asa 2 4 1 0 1.86 The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son 0 2 2 0 2.50

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a consensus target price of $31.25, indicating a potential downside of 22.15%. Given The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is more favorable than Dnb Asa.

Dividends

Dnb Asa pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Dnb Asa pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son pays out 47.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Dnb Asa has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son beats Dnb Asa on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dnb Asa

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services. It also provides various cards; a range of insurance products comprising car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance for cats and dogs; and pension plans. In addition, the company offers investment banking advisory and financing services, such as mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt capital markets for corporations and private equity firms; and foreign exchange and treasury, cash management, research, commodities, equities, corporate finance, interest rates, securities, real estate broking, and internet and mobile banking services. It offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. The company distributes its products and services through its branches, in-store postal and banking outlets, and post office counters. DNB ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also offers investment products and services; and cash and liquidity management, foreign exchange, custody administration, and settlement services. In addition, the company provides personal and property/auto insurance products; letters of credit; and cash management, payroll, remote banking, money market, advisory, brokerage, trust, estate, company management, private banking, administered banking services, and fiduciary services. Further, it offers debit cards; automated teller machines; and personal and business deposit, merchant acquiring, and mobile and internet banking services. The company operates through offices in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey, the United Kingdom, The Bahamas, Switzerland, Singapore, Mauritius, and Canada, as well as through 3 branches in Bermuda and 4 branches in the Cayman Islands. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

