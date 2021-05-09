Head-To-Head Survey: Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) vs. Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and Community Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Healthcare Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.74%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and Community Healthcare Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust $336.79 million 0.44 -$10.87 million $1.05 1.77 Community Healthcare Trust $60.85 million 19.73 $8.38 million $1.77 27.78

Community Healthcare Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Healthcare Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust -27.86% -21.68% -3.36% Community Healthcare Trust 22.17% 4.23% 2.69%

Summary

Community Healthcare Trust beats Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. Since 2012, the Company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

