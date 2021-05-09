Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%.

Shares of HR stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,651. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

